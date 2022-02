SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – On Jan. 29 between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., a person walking by 1950 S. east of 1250 W. set fire to a bush outside of a residence in the neighborhood.

The suspect walked away immediately after igniting the bush.

Syracuse Police are asking people in the neighborhood to check their cameras for any possible sighting, and to come forward if anything is found.

(Syracuse Police Dept)

(Syracuse Police Dept)

(Syracuse Police Dept)

Video can be seen at the Syracuse Police Facebook page.

You can reach the Syracuse Police Dept. at 801-825-4400.