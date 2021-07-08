Have you seen them?: Murray police searching for vandalism suspects

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking the public for help in locating two people believed to be involved in a vandalism in Murray.

According to a Facebook post from the Murray Police Department, the two men allegedly involved in the vandalism were captured on surveillance video.

These photos show the two suspects, who appear to be wearing t-shirts over their heads.

Courtesy: Murray Police Department

Anyone with information on the two men is asked to call 801-840-4000 and reference case MR21-19369.