Have you seen them?: Murray police searching for vandalism suspects

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Courtesy: Murray Police Department

Courtesy: Murray Police Department

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking the public for help in locating two people believed to be involved in a vandalism in Murray.

ABC4 Daily News: Get the latest Utah breaking news stories directly to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the free newsletter!

According to a Facebook post from the Murray Police Department, the two men allegedly involved in the vandalism were captured on surveillance video.

These photos show the two suspects, who appear to be wearing t-shirts over their heads.

  • Courtesy: Murray Police Department
  • Courtesy: Murray Police Department

Anyone with information on the two men is asked to call 801-840-4000 and reference case MR21-19369.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files