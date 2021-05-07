Have you seen them? Burglars steal $20k worth of tools from construction site

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are looking for suspects in a burglary case.

In the early morning on May 5, a white truck was involved in a burglary of a parking structure construction site at 2193 S. Temple, which is part of the South City Development, according to police.

Items stolen at the site were estimated at $20,000 and included copper wire and tools owned personally by construction workers.

The truck used in the burglary is a white dodge truck with a black bed truck box. The truck also has black red caps and a black front bumper that stands out. Police believe it may have been painted.

Police say the truck has black aftermarket directional wheels, as well as visible damage to the front passenger fender or possibly front passenger door.

Police added that the suspects who were seen in the truck were two men who covered up and concealed their faces.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspects is asked to contact detective Hansen at 801-412-3644.