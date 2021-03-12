Have you seen Matilda? Tracy Aviary needs your help to find missing bird

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Tracy Aviary is asking for the publics help to find a missing bird.

On Friday afternoon at about 3 p.m., officials say one of Tracy Aviary’s beloved “ambassador birds” a red-tailed black cockatoo named Matilda, was out flying with her keeper when she was caught in a wind gust and blown off the Tracy Aviary property.

Officials say the bird show team spent the afternoon looking for her but were unsuccessful in finding her.

Matilda was last seen flying west from Liberty Park. She is a strong flyer and officials believe she could be several miles away by now.

Officials are asking for the public’s help in keeping both eyes and ears out for her Saturday morning.

Here are some identification clues to look for:

About 20 inches in body length (a bit larger than a crow)

Black with orange-red and black under tail

Broad wings in flight

Hooked beak (but looks round from afar)

Look for the crest (head feather raised)

Anyone who sees Matilda is asked to call their hotline at 801-381-6349 and leave a message if they think Matilda has been spotted. Officials ask that you leave a time and location of the siting.