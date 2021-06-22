Have you seen it?: Hurricane police searching for stolen truck

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – The Hurricane City Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a stolen pick up truck.

The department posted photos to their Facebook page which shows a masked suspect driving a stolen Chevy Silverado.

  • Courtesy: Hurricane City Police Department
  • Courtesy: Hurricane City Police Department

Police said the stolen truck is missing its tail gate and has several dents.

“The old saying finders keepers, losers weepers is NOT actually a thing,” the department said in a Facebook post. “We call that THEFT!!,” the department added in the post.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact the Hurricane City Police Department at (435)-635-9663.

