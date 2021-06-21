Have you seen him?: Utah man wanted in several fraud cases

UTAH (ABC4) – Police are searching for a man wanted in several fraud cases.

45-year-old William Branstiter is wanted for multiple felony identity theft, forgery, and theft by deception cases dating back to October 2020.

Police say Branstiter has cashed nearly 50 counterfeit checks at credit unions throughout Utah amounting to over $90,000.

The Unified Police Department says Mountain American Credit Union has suffered the most significant financial loss due to Branstiter. However, America First Credit Union, Cyprus Credit Union, Deseret First Credit Union, and Zions Bank have also fallen victim to his crimes.

William Branstiter, 45 (Courtesy: Unified Police Department)

Branstiter has an “extensive criminal history for fraud and theft,” UPD said in a Facebook post,

“He has federal felony convictions for Aggravated Identity Fraud, Fraud with ID Documents, and Attempted Aggravated Identity Theft. He currently has a NO BAIL warrant issued through the 3rd District Court regarding several of the first cashed checks,” police added in the post

Anyone with information on Branstiter’s whereabouts is asked to contact UPD at 801-743-7000