Have you seen him? Uintah County Sheriff searching for missing man

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Uintah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a man missing since Friday, May 21.
Authorities say Max Stubbs is about 5’8″ with blonde hair and hazel eyes.
He was seen driving a silver 2000 Chevy Silverado with Utah plate U224JY.
If you have seen Max, or his vehicle, since Friday, you are asked to contact the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office at 435-789-2511 or Central Dispatch at 435-789-4222.
Authorities provided these photos of Max, the truck, and his license plate: