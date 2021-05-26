Have you seen him? Uintah County Sheriff searching for missing man

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Uintah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a man missing since Friday, May 21.

Authorities say Max Stubbs is about 5’8″ with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

He was seen driving a silver 2000 Chevy Silverado with Utah plate U224JY.

If you have seen Max, or his vehicle, since Friday, you are asked to contact the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office at 435-789-2511 or Central Dispatch at 435-789-4222.

Authorities provided these photos of Max, the truck, and his license plate: