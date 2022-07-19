ROY, Utah (ABC4) – The Roy City Police Dept. is looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a Maverik robbery on June 27.

Police say the robbery occurred at the Maverik convenience store at 5600 S 3500 W at 1 a.m.

The suspect has been described as a white male, and police are hoping to identify his physical mannerisms and/or his “unique walking gait.”

See video of the robbery below:

(Courtesy of Roy City Police)

If you have any information on this suspect, please contact Detective Burton with Roy City Police at sburton@royutah.org and reference case #22RO10292.