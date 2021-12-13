HAVE YOU SEEN HIM?: Police searching for Taylorsville robbery suspect

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen him?

The Utah Department of Public Safety is asking the public for help in locating a suspect wanted in connection to an alleged burglary in Taylorsville.

According to a news release, the burglary took place after hours at a restricted state building early last Sunday morning.

The suspect, pictured below, is partially clothed in some of the surveillance photos but is wearing an overcoat and a baseball cap in other photos.

Courtesy: Utah Department of Public Safety

Law enforcement did not provide specific details on what happened during the alleged burglary.

If you have any information on the suspect, call 801-887-3800