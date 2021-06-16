Have you seen him?: Police searching for suspect in fatal beating of Magna man

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a suspect in connection to the murder of a Magna man who was beaten to death by a group of people on Monday evening.

In a Facebook post, the Unified Police Department said they are asking the public for help in locating Easton Jorge Esparsa in connection to the murder of 41-year-old Fred Ortiz.

Easton Jorge Esparsa (Courtesy: Unified Police Department)

Esparsa is described as as 5-feet-9 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Unified Police Department at 801-743-7000. You may remain anonymous.

Two people have already been arrested in connection with the murder.

Court documents obtained by ABC4 indicate 19-year-old Osyenna Martinez and 18-year-old Xandre Hill have been taken into custody on one count each of murder.

According to the probable cause statement, Unified Police were notified that six people were beating up Ortiz. When crews arrived on scene, the man was found unconscious and not breathing.

Several people were taken into custody and questioned.

Martinez allegedly told investigators she and Hill went to a home in Magna to buy a puppy. The pair say they were told by a woman at the home that the man had abused a different woman, reportedly pregnant with his child.

Martinez, Hill, and others on the scene allegedly saw the man traveling by and followed him to a nearby parking lot.

According to the probable cause statement, one suspect told investigators that Martinez struck the victim with a car. When the man began running from the scene, witnesses report Martinez, Hill, and another unidentified individual chased him. When the suspects caught up to the man, they allegedly began beating, punching, and kicking him.

Much of the incident was caught on nearby surveillance footage, according to authorities. The probable cause outlines what investigators were able to see, including Martinez throwing boards at the victim as he is running away. Martinez, Hill, and another unidentified individual can also be seen assaulting the victim, detectives add.

Investigators say Martinez admitted to chasing the man and throwing wood at him, but denied hitting him with a vehicle.

Another individual involved, the reported daughter of the pregnant woman, told detectives that the victim is her stepdad. She adds that they did not report the abuse because the victim “is on parole and his probation officer will not do anything to lock him up.”

The names of other individuals involved have not been released at this time. Martinez and Hill have been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.