SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

Police are asking the public for help in locating a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Sandy Wednesday.

Courtesy: Sandy Police Department

The robbery happened at the Chase Bank on 9500 S. Highland Dr. around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Sandy Police say.

Additional details surrounding the robbery were not immediately provided.

If you have any information on the crime, you are asked to contact the Sandy Police Department.