Have you seen him? Police searching for missing man last seen in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The St. George Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a man last seen Monday afternoon.

According to police, 75-year-old Robert Cummins was leaving his home on Mall Dr. May 24 around 12:00 p.m.

He is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, 210 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing black joggers and a black t-shirt. Authorities say Cummins sometimes wears a baseball cap.

Cummins drives an early 90’s maroon Chevrolet Silverado with an unknown California license plate

Police say Cummins has memory issues and had just moved to St. George from California less than a week ago.

He also suffers from a heart condition and diabetes, both of which require medication that police say he didn’t take with him.

Authorities say Cummins usually pays for things with cash and enjoys visiting temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the St. George Police Department at 435-6274300 and reference incident number 21P013441.