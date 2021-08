BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking the public for help in locating a theft suspect in Bountiful.

According to the Bountiful City Police Department, the man, pictured below, may have been involved in a theft at a Bountiful gym.

Courtesy of Bountiful City Police

The surveillance photos appear to show the man going through some gym lockers.

If you have any information on the suspect or theft, you are asked to call 801-298-6000 and reference case 210002294.