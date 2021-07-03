HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Police search for Sandy robbery suspect

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank in Sandy, Friday.

According to the Sandy Police Department, a man wearing dark jeans, sunglasses, and a blue shirt walked into the Mountain America Credit Union located at 858 E. and 9400 S.

Officers state the robbery occurred on July 2, around 2:11 p.m.

If your recognize this man, call (801) 568-7200 and reference case number 21-33871.

There are no reported injuires as a result of the robbery according to police.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.