HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Police search for missing Bountiful man

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Police are urging community members to help locate a missing man out of Bountiful.

According to the Bountiful Police Department, officers are searching for 44-year-old Abin Fairbanks. Police say Fairbanks is considered missing and endangered. He was last seen near the Salt Lake City International airport, driving a gold 2011 Kia Sedona with Utah plate E999DW.

Based on pictures shared by the police department, Fairbanks can be described as a white man with brown eyes and long brown hair. It is believed he has facial hair as well.

If you see him, or his vehicle, officers urge citizens to call their local police department.

“If you have information that may assist us in locating him, please call Bountiful PD at 801-298-6000, you can reference case 21-2087,” they add.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.