Missing 12-year-old boy found safe

UPDATE: Police say Saul has been found safe.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A 12-year-old went missing Monday and police need help to return him safely to his family.

Saul Mendiola reportedly left home near 3800 South and 6600 West in West Valley City and has not returned

Saul is 4-foot-11-inches tall, weighs 130lbs and has black curly hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with white squares on it.

Saul was also carrying a black backpack with green stripes.

Anyone who has seen Saul or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 801-840-4000.