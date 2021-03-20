HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Officers search for missing Clearfield teen

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are asking the public to assist in locating a missing teen, Saturday.

On March 20, the Clearfield Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Leonard Russel Handy.

Officers identify Handy as a 5’6 foot Caucasian male with brown hair, hazel eyes with a scar above his right eye.

Handy also weighs about 120 lbs, according to officials.

The Clearfield Police Department states Handy was last seen wearing black jeans and black/red/yellow van high-top shoes.

Official reports indicate Handy was last contacted the morning of March 15 between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

Handy is known to have a history of depression and medical concerns which require prescription medication.

It is unknown where Handy may be headed but he is known to have friends in the Ogden and logan area and officials say he may try to go there.

If you have any information or may have seen Leonard Russel Handy dial (801) 525-2806.