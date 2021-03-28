UPDATE: Officers locate missing-at-risk Clearfield boy

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – Officials say they have found the missing-at-risk teen.

On March 28, the Clearfield Police Department shares that have located the missing 13-year-old Roman Daniel Papic.

They thank the public for their help.

SUNDAY 03/28/21 1:46 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Officers search for missing Clearfield boy

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – The Clearfield Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a missing teen, Sunday.

On March 28, officers are searching for 13-year-old missing-at-risk Roman Daniel Papic.

The police department describes Papic as a Caucasian male, weighing about 147lbs. He is 5’8″, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Papic was last seen on March 27, at 6 p.m. wearing dark and light striped jeans and a black champion sweatshirt.

According to officials, Papic has friends in the Clearfield and Clinton area and may be with them.

If you have any information call the Clearfield Police Department at (801) 525-2806.