MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The Murray Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a suspect believed to be involved in a theft case.

In a post to their Facebook page, the department said the man, pictured below, was allegedly involved in a theft at a 7-11.

Courtesy: Murray Police Department

If you have any information about this person, you are asked to contact the Murray Police Department and reference case MR2021-18484.