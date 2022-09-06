GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Bryce Canyon National Park authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

William “Bill” Thorpe was last seen disembarking the park shuttle at Bryce Point on Thursday at approximately 3:00 p.m., according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

He is approximately 80 years old and was reportedly last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, khaki or light-colored pants, a dark belt, and a tan colored hat.

His current whereabouts are unknown, and search efforts are ongoing.

See below for photos of the missing man:

(Courtesy of Bryce Canyon National Park)

(Courtesy of Bryce Canyon National Park)

If you visited Bryce Canyon from Thursday, Sept. 1 through Tuesday, Sept. 6, or have any information regarding this man, please contact the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office at (435) 676-1134 or or NPS Glen Canyon Dispatch at (928) 608-6301.

No further information is currently available.