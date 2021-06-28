HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Deputies search for missing, endangered Tooele man

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers and community members are asking for help in the search for a missing and endangered man out of Tooele County, Sunday.

According to the Tooele City Police, 32-year-old Rick Morris was last seen on June 25 around 2:30 a.m.

Officers describe Morris as a 6’1″ white male, with black hair, hazel eyes, and weighing about 150 pounds.

Investigators state Morris is endangered due to having diabetes and has gone missing without taking his medication.

Officials say Morris was last known to be at the corner of 770 West and 700 South, wearing blue jeans and black tennis shoes. It is suspected that he was planning on taking a short walk and returning home.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, you’re asked to call (435) 882-5600.