Have you seen him? Bountiful police searching for suspect wanted for prescription drug forgeries

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – The Bountiful Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a suspect wanted in multiple prescription forgery cases.
Police did not provide any other information about the case.
Photos of the alleged suspect can be found below:
If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to contact the Bountiful City Police Department by phone at 801-298-6000 or on social media and reference case 21-1238