Have you seen him? 18-year-old with autism gone missing

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An 18-year-old man from Salt Lake City has been reported missing and police need help finding him.

Victor Michini has been missing since 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13 and police have labeled him as endangered.

Police say Michini has autism and schizophrenia and functions at the level of a 12-year-old.

Michini was last seen at 250 S. 600 W. He stands 5 feet by 5 inches, weighs 190 lbs, and has red hair and brown eyes.

Police say Michini has a recent unknown tattoo on his left forearm.

Michini was last seen wearing a black short sleeve shirt with white splatter marks, a black beanie, gray pants, and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen Victor or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the police at 801-799-3000 and reference case 21-62808.