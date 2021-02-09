Have you seen him? 10-year-old reported missing out of Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – 10-year-old Dieudonne Legoto has been missing since 8 a.m. Tuesday and police need help finding him.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, Dieudonne needs medication that he doesn’t have with him and police say he is unfamiliar with using mass transit.

We are asking for help locating 10-year-old Dieudonne Legoto. If you see him please call 801-799-3000. pic.twitter.com/O4e1oxZOEi — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) February 9, 2021

Police believe he may be using a razor scooter to get around. Dieudonne may be wearing a red and white outfit with white and black inscriptions on them.

Anyone with information about his where abouts is asked to call police at 801-799-3000.