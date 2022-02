UTAH (ABC4) – Unified Police are looking for a 12-year-old girl named Faraja.

She is 4’6”, thin, and has short blk hair. Her clothing is unknown.

She was last seen Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. in the area of 3900 S West Temple.

If you have seen or see Faraja please call Unified Police at (801) 840-4000.