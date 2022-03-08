ROOSEVELT, Utah (ABC4) – The Roosevelt City Police Department is looking for a missing juvenile.
If you have any information that could help police find this girl, please call the Roosevelt Police Department at (435) 722-2330.
by: Ryan Bittan
Posted:
Updated:
by: Ryan Bittan
Posted:
Updated:
ROOSEVELT, Utah (ABC4) – The Roosevelt City Police Department is looking for a missing juvenile.
If you have any information that could help police find this girl, please call the Roosevelt Police Department at (435) 722-2330.
(Courtesy of Roosevelt Police)