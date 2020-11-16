Have you seen her? Police seek suspect in double vehicle theft case

Local News

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Cottonwood Heights Police Department need help identifying a female suspect in a double vehicle theft case.

Police say the incident happened on Friday, November 13th.

The vehicles stolen were a white 2020 Nissan Rogue and an orange 2012 Jeep Wrangler with license plates MN 8BD321.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 801-509-8847.

