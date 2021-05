OGDEN, Utah (ABC4)- The Ogden Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a runaway teenage girl.

According to police, 14-year-old Melissa C. Ruiz was last seen in the 2800 block of Madison Ave. in Ogden on April 23.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white top.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Weber County Dispatch at 801-395-8221