Have you seen her?: Ogden Police searching for missing 14-year-old

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

In a Thursday night Facebook post, Ogden Police say Dejah Parker, pictured above, left her home and has yet to return.

Dejah is 5’4″ and weighs about 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a baby blue hoodie, black sweatpants, and Nike slide-style shoes with a pink Nike swoosh.

If you have seen Dejah or have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Weber County Dispatch at 801-395-8221.