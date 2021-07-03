HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Deputies search for endangered Tooele County teen

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – County officials are searching for a missing endangered teen out of Tooele County, Saturday.

According to officials Trinity Risher is a 14-year-old girl. They describe her as 5’0” Caucasian with brown hair, blue eyes, a pierced nose and weighs about 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing jeans, a black hoodie, and carrying a backpack with roses on it.

Officials say Risher is known to be suicidal and was last documented getting into an unknown man’s vehicle possibly en route to Salt Lake City.

Anyone with further information is urged to call the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office at 435-882-5600.

