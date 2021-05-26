Have you seeen him? Police searching for alleged locker thief in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – The Bountiful Police Department is asking the public for help in locating an alleged theft suspect.

According to police, the suspect, pictured in the photo below, stole items from a locker in a gym.

Authorities say the man allegedly cut the lock off the locker and stole the belongings inside.

If you have any information on the alleged suspect, you are asked to call the Bountiful Police Department at 801-298-6000 and reference case 21-1330.

