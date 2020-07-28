Have you received mysterious packages of seeds? Utah officials want you to send them in for testing

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) -The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) are working to assist Utahns who are receiving unsolicited packages from outside of the United States of America, containing plant seeds. Residents throughout the state have reported receiving packages they did not order, containing plant seed(s).

UDAF plans to discuss the situation at a press conference at 3 p.m.

UDAF officials say foreign plant material may pose a threat to Utah’s private and public lands by introducing invasive plants that can disrupt the ecosystem.

Individuals who may have received an unsolicited package containing plant seeds are asked to give the package, in its entirety over to the UDAF’s Plant Industry Division for analysis. Residents can mail their packages to:

Utah Department of Agriculture and Food

ATTN: State Seed Lab

PO Box 146500

Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-6500



Or drop them off at:

Utah Department of Agriculture and Food

ATTN: State Seed Lab

350 N. Redwood Road

Salt Lake City, Utah 84116

UDAF’s State Seed Lab says it will work to identify the seeds to determine whether they are on

the Federal or State Noxious lists. Then the lab will destroy the material to prevent it from entering Utah’s ecosystem.

If residents cannot get the material to UDAF, they are asked to kill the seeds by baking them at

200 degrees for 40 minutes.