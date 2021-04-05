Have an old car seat? Target trade-in program begins

(ABC4) – The annual car seat trade-in program has returned to Target – here’s what you need to know about the event.

Since April 2016, Target has offered the program, recycling more than 1,100,000 car seats. That’s more than 17 million pounds of plastic and counting.

According to Salt Lake City-based SafeWise, most car seats have an expiration date, which is usually between five and nine years after they were manufactured. But if a car is involved in a crash or sustains damage, it should be retired.

Starting Monday, April 5, you can trade in your car seats at a Target store near you.

How the car seat trade-in program works

Target says it will provide drop-off boxes for the car seats near Guest Services.

Once you trade in your old car seat(s), Target will give you a 20% off coupon toward a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller, or select baby home gear, like playards, high chairs, swings, rockers, and bouncers.

To receive the coupon, Target says customers must be enrolled in Target Circle. Scan sheets will be on the drop-off boxes that you can scan from your mobile device into your Circle account to receive the coupon.

If you trade in two seats, you can redeem the offer twice.

What types of car seats will Target accept

Target will accept and recycle all types of car seats, including:

Infant seats

Convertible seats

Car seat bases

Harness or booster car seats

Expired and damaged car seats

Materials from the old car seats will be recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management.

The trade-in program is available until Sunday, April 17. To find a Target location near you, visit the company’s website.