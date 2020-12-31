Harrisville police investigating hit-and-run accident that left pedestrian severely injured

HARRISVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Harrisville police are investigating after a pedestrian was severely injured from a hit-and-run accident on Wednesday morning, according to a social media post from the Harrisville Police Department.

The pedestrian was properly using a crosswalk on Washington Blvd. and Larsen Lane at around 8:30 a.m. when the accident occurred. A white 4-door Volkswagen Jetta turning right onto Washington from Larsen Lane collided with the victim, the post says.

According to the post, witnesses at the scene told police that the driver of vehicle was a female with long brown hair. Those with information on the case should call Weber Consolidated Dispatch at 801-629-8221 and reference the Harrisville Police case 20HA8206.