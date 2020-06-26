Harmons will now require masks to enter their stores

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Harmon’s grocery announced Friday they will require masks for any customers entering their stores beginning Saturday, June 27.

Customers will be reminded at store entrances and with in-store signage that wearing a mask is required while inside Harmons.

“Harmons is committed to doing all that we can to keep our associates and customers safe. This is the obvious next step as cases continue to grow,” said Bob Harmon, chairman of the customer. “As the pandemic surges on, it has become clear that we need to do even more to protect our associates’ health. From the beginning, we have followed advice from the Utah Department of Health and health Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That recommendation includes wearing masks in public places and when social distancing is not possible.”