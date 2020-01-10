Harmons throws support behind tax referendum effort

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Harmons Grocery announces its opposition to a looming food tax increase.

A food tax increase of 1.75% to 4.85% as part of a massive state tax overhaul was approved by the Utah Legislature in a special session in December and signed into law by Governor Gary Herbert.

Utahns experiencing food insecurity and advocates have been vocal about their opposition to the food tax increase since the early stages of the proposal.

The Utah-based grocery is now joining the effort by opening its 19 stores statewide for people to come in and sign the Utah 2019 Tax Referendum to take the issue to the voters.

Volunteers must collect 116,000 signatures by January 21.

Harmons says signatures may be collected in all locations beginning Saturday, Jan. 11, through Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The deadline to sign the referendum in a store is 3 p.m. on Jan. 21.

Harmons officials say volunteers for the Utah 2019 Tax Referendum will be staffing tables in the stores and Harmons associates will be available at the in-store Business Centers to assist with signature witnessing.

“Increasing the tax on food hurts everyone, but especially those in our community who are already struggling. As a company, we do not believe groceries should be taxed. We feel strongly that Utahns should have an opportunity to vote on the issue before the tax goes into effect,” said Bob Harmon, chairman of Harmons in a statement.

