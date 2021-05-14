Harmons ‘removing mask requirement signs in all stores’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A local grocery chain will be dropping its mask requirement following new guidance from the CDC.

In a statement shared with ABC4, Harmons has confirmed it will “continue following CDC recommendations so as of today, we will be removing mask requirement signs in all stores.”

“From the beginning of the pandemic, Harmons has followed the guidance of the CDC and health departments. This latest guidance from the CDC will also guide Harmons mask position for both our associates and customers. We continue to encourage those who are not fully vaccinated to schedule their appointment at a Harmons pharmacy or any other authorized vaccine distribution location.”

In late March, ahead of the statewide mask mandate ending, Harmons was one of the first to announce its mask mandate would remain in place, saying:

“We are very proud of how far we’ve come in our efforts to keep everyone safe, and we intend to continue on that pathway. The majority of our associates have not yet had the opportunity to get vaccinated, and we will continue to focus on their safety as well as that of our customers.”

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave fully vaccinated Americans the green light to put away the mask in most settings.

Many retailers and restaurants are continuing to require face coverings, whether you’re fully vaccinated or not. That includes Target, CVS, and Home Depot, to name a few.

Even the nation’s largest grocery chain – Kroger – is keeping its mask mandate, meaning you’ll need one as you head to your local Smith’s Food and Drug.

Another grocery chain, Trader Joe’s, is also dropping its mask requirement for customers that are fully vaccinated.

“We encourage customers to follow the guidance of health officials, including, as appropriate, CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while shopping,” the company says online.

The CDC says you’re fully vaccinated two weeks after you’ve received your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or after your one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.