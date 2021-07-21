Harmful algae blooms spread across Utah’s waterbodies

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – New safety warnings are in effect on account of harmful algae blooms spreading across Utah’s waterbodies the Utah Department of Environmental Quality released Wednesday.

“Algae blooms love the heat,” DEQ’s Ashley Sumner states. “They love the warm water…creating great conditions for algae blooms to thrive.”

According to the DEQ Bountiful Pond and three other locations are the newest bodies of water to join the warning. They encourage people to be vigilant when swimming or fishing at the infected waterbodies. But this year, do to the extreme drought there are more blooms than last summer.

“When there are lower water levels the nutrients that create algae blooms are more concentrated,” Sumner adds. “People can still recreate on the water.”

Scofield Reservoir under a danger advisory.

“Fishing is still allowed,” Sumner states. “But, we are really asking people to mostly stay out of the water. There is a highly toxic bloom that can be deadly.”

Safety reminders include not swallowing the water and rinsing body and hands with fresh water after getting out of infected water.

For a full list of infected water click here.