Happy National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Five Utah cookie shops to satisfy your sweet tooth

(ABC4) – Many would agree that there are fewer treats more satisfying than a good old-fashioned chocolate chip cookie. And Utah is chock fully of places to find them!

Here is a list of Utah’s best places to get just about any cookie you can imagine in honor of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.

Chip Cookies – Chip is known for its chunky, gooey cookies that come in a variety of flavors like chocolate chip, biscoff chip, and cookies and cream chip. The company delivers cookies locally for those looking to surprise a friend. You can even add milk.

Crumbl Cookies– In the mood for something sweet yet salty? Crumbl has a cookie for that – enter Chocolate Potato Chip. With tons of unique flavors like Dulce de Leche and Kentucky Butter Cake, Crumbl has something to satisfy everyone’s cookie cravings changing cookies every week.

Sheena Bates commercial food photography for RubySnap

RubySnap Fresh Cookies – These cookies are (almost) too pretty to eat. With twists on traditional flavors (like Snickerdudette) and cookie flavors you never knew you wanted (like Zoey, which has blueberry lemon chia), Ruby Snap certainly won’t leave cookie lovers bored. You can even choose to buy cookie dough and bake it at home.

For national chocolate cookie day every person can have a Trudy chocolate chip cookie on the house with an in store purchase.

Crave – Crave has over a rotating menu of over 60 cookie flavors and is available on Uber Eats and Door Dash. Cookies come heaped with satisfying, creative toppings.

Courtesy: Goodly Cookies

Goodly Cookies – Looking for a gluten free chocolate chip cookie option? Goodly Cookies uses gluten free flour for their gluten friendly chocolate chip cookie. But if that’s not a need, Goodly Cookies has delectable cookie flavors like S’mores, Oatmeal M&M, White Chocolate Raspberry Delight, and more!

