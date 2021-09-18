Happy National Cheeseburger Day! Where to grab burger deals this weekend

Classic Cheeseburger on a Brioche Bun with Fries and a Milkshake

(ABC4) – Happy National Cheeseburger Day!

It’s no secret America loves its cheeseburgers as everyone has an opinion on which burger reigns supreme.

The history of the cheeseburger can be traced back to 1924 as the brainchild of a 16-year-old named Lionel Sternberger. Sternberger was the son of a sandwich shop owner who got the crazy idea one day of slapping a piece of sliced cheese on a naked hamburger.

Years later, a Kentucky restaurant dubbed the creation a “cheeseburger,” and the name was officially trademarked by the owner of Humpty Dumpty Drive-In in 1935.

So on this fine day of appreciating an American icon, what better way to celebrate than snagging this fine creation on the cheap?

Here’s a list of places offering deals on America’s favorite stacked finger food.

McDonald’s – Grab a double cheeseburger for only 50 cents on the McDonald’s app on September 18 only.

Wendy’s – Enjoy a buy-one-get-one free burger deal on cheeseburgers via the chain’s mobile app through September 19.

Smashburger – Enjoy $5 Double Classic Smashburgers all day on September 18 only.

Applebee’s – Snag a $9.99 burger bundle meal on September 18 only. The meal features a classic burger, french fries, and a refreshing drink.

Red Robin – Buy one burger, get one for 50% off through September 19 only.

Dairy Queen – Enjoy a free cheeseburger with a Blizzard purchase on the mobile app on Saturday only.