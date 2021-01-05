‘Happy little fella’ | West Valley City Police searching for fraud suspect

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — West Valley City Police are searching for a suspect who cashed a fraudulent check.

According to a Facebook post from the West Valley City Police Department, the suspect, or “this happy little fella”, as police referred to him in the post, cashed the fraudulent check using an altered ID.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the West Valley City Police Department at 801-840-4000 and reference case number 20i041099. Anyone who calls with information can remain anonymous, police said.

