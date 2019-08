MIDVALE (ABC4 News) – Midvale City celebrated its heritage today with an unforgettable parade and festival at Midvale City Park on Saturday.

And ABC4 News and Good Things Utah were there, right in the heart of the action, at the Midvale Harvest Days Parade:

It’s Midvale Harvest Days! Parade starts at 10am just north of Copperbiew Elem.. 8449 S 150 W (Monroe St)… hope to see you along the route! Posted by Good Things Utah on Saturday, August 3, 2019

If you missed the parade, don’t worry! Family-friendly activities continue into the night, with a big fireworks show at 10 p.m.!

For more details, visit Midvaleharvestdays.com.