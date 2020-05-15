Happiness for Heroes to give vets something to smile about

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A new program has blossomed this week through the rubble of the pandemic. Happiness for Heroes is meant to bring joy to state veterans nursing homes across Utah.

The deputy director, Jeff Hanson, is encouraging people to send any kind of message to these state veterans homes.

Leaders in the state, athletes from the Utah Jazz, have already started sending Happiness for Heroes.

Veterans living in the state homes are used to getting plenty of visitors and volunteers, but since the pandemic, things have changed.

“March 12, things shut down, all that community support, to support our veterans got shut down,” said Hanson who is the Deputy Director of the Veterans and Military Affairs.

Hanson is asking the community to send any kind of message to these vets. It could be pictures, a post card or a video. He says there are around 400 vets in the state veterans homes and they need our support.

“About 15% of those veterans served in World War II, so they’re all into their upper 90s some of them are over 100,” said Hanson.

They have given their lives to fight for our nation.

“We have about 30% that have served in the Korean War Conflict and another 50% that have served in Vietnam and about 5% that have served in the Persian Gulf or in the War on Terror,” said Hanson.

And it’s a way to bring the community together despite these challenging times.

“It’s a way we can still reach out to the veterans and get the community to support them and to appreciate what they’ve done,” said Hanson.

Just a small way, to say thank you to our veterans.

If you want to send vets a message go to https://veterans.utah.gov/happiness/.

