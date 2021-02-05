Utah Snowstorm: Roadways closed, Traction Laws in effect

COTTONWOOD CANYONS, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s snowstorm Friday has caused officials to close and enact travel laws on roadways.

Tractions Laws are now in place up Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons.

“Alta Ski Area is closing at 3:00PM. There is a TENTATIVE road closure at 4PM for a mid-canyon shoot. The road is already moving very slow due to slick conditions. Plan your afternoon travels NOW,” as shared by Alta Central.

Alta Ski Area is closing at 3:00PM. There is a TENTATIVE road closure at 4PM for a mid-canyon shoot. The road is already moving very slow due to slick conditions. Plan your afternoon travels NOW. — Alta Central (@AltaCentral) February 5, 2021

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, UDOT, “Snow showers are picking up in the #CottonwoodCanyons. Roads are holding wet in lower canyons, with slush and snow mid to upper canyons. Drive with caution, the #TractionLaw is in effect.

#RoadUpdate Snow showers are picking up in the #CottonwoodCanyons. Roads are holding wet in lower canyons, with slush and snow mid to upper canyons. Drive with caution, the #TractionLaw is in effect.❄️🚨 #SR210 #SR190 pic.twitter.com/KmuUutBZG8 — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) February 5, 2021

Logan Police announced Southbound Sardine Canyon is now back open after being closed Friday afternoon.

“UPDATE: Southbound Sardine Canyon is now OPEN. At this time Chains or Traction Devices are still Required. Plows have been through the area but we encourage you to slow down and stay safe.”

UPDATE: Southbound Sardine Canyon is now OPEN. At this time Chains or Traction Devices are still Required. Plows have been through the area but we encourage you to slow down and stay safe ❄️ — LCPD 9-1-1 Dispatch (@Logan_Cache_911) February 5, 2021

When Utah receives snow, it is often likely traction laws will go into effect. According to the Utah Department of Transportation’s website, UDOT can restrict the use of certain roadways between October 1 and April 30, or at any point when necessary to keep drivers safe due to roadway conditions.

The law requires all semis to have chains, and two-wheel cars must have chains and snow tires to travel in the canyons. There are exceptions for vehicles that are properly outfitted.

The laws also require all-wheel and four-wheel-drive vehicles to have two mounted 3 Peak Mountain Snowflake tires. Two-wheel drive vehicles must have four mounted 3 Peak Mountain Snowflake to travel through the canyons.

Traction devices such as steel-link chains, snow socks, tire studs are also acceptable for all-wheel drive vehicles, four-wheel-drive vehicles, and two-wheel-drive vehicles. Radial tires must be equipped with traction devices.

Travel Talk: Traction laws and winter driving tips

All commercial vehicles must have chains on at least four of the drive tires before driving on restricted roadways.

UDOT officials say these precautions are required to keep Utah’s canyons safe.

To see the latest on the storm, visit ABC4 Utah’s Pinpoint Weather Forecast.