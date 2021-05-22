HAPPENING NOW: Salt Lake City gathering in support of Palestine and Columbia

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hundreds of people gathered in Salt Lake City to share their support for the rising tensions occurring in countries like Palestine and Columbia, Saturday.

According to a reporter with the University of Utah newspaper, the Daily Utah Chronicle, many individuals took to the Wallace F. Federal building to share their plea to help give support to those suffering in Palestine and Colombia, around 1 p.m.

“All who are for justice should stand with Palestine,” shares event organizer, Answer Coalition.

As the growing group spreads awareness for their cause, the community marches across the city, now walking towards the Gallivan center.

Sources say some event organizers have also been handing out small flags with the names of “the 248 Gazans and 42 Colombians whose lives have been lost to the hands of the Israeli and Colombian governments.”

ABC4 will update as the story develops.