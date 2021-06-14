UPDATE: Roads now clear in Logan after police investigate incident on SR-252

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Logan Dispatch states that roads are now clear following the traffic incident that took place on SR-252.

1800 N 1000 W (SR 252) in Logan is back open for regular traffic. Thank you for your patience. — LCPD 9-1-1 Dispatch (@Logan_Cache_911) June 14, 2021

It remains unknown at this time what the details are regarding the incident and if there any injuries are reported.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.

MONDAY 06/14/21 9:30 a.m.

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police are on scene of a traffic incident in Logan, Monday morning.

According to the Logan Cache Police Dispatch, roads 1800 North and 1000 West are closed for the next couple of hours as crews assess the scene.

Officers are advising drivers to plan their routes accordingly as detectives investigate the circumstances.

It is unknown at this time what caused the crash and if there are any reported injuries as a result.

