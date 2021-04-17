Police on scene of a barricaded suspect in Taylorsville, shots fired at SWAT

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Law enforcement is currently on the scene of a barricaded suspect in Taylorsville Saturday evening.

Unified Police Department responded to a domestic incident to which the suspect ended up barricading himself in a home near 3500 west and 5300 south.

According to UPD Sgt. Melody Cutler, they are waiting on a warrant for the SWAT team who is on scene.

ABC4 has a photographer on scene who said the suspect has fired his weapon at officers but that has yet to be fully confirmed. An update will be provided once additional info is known.