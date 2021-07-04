HAPPENING NOW: Police investigate stabbing at Liberty Park

SUNDAY 7/4/21 3:21 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is in custody after allegedly fatally stabbing another at liberty park, Sunday afternoon.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, around 2:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to 600 and 900 South for reports of a stabbing.

Officers state that upon arrival it was discovered a man had stabbed another and left the victim in serious critical condition.

An altercation at Liberty park today resulted in a homicide. The suspect is in custody.

Police say the victim then died shortly after.

The cause of the stabbing remains unknown at this time.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the suspect is in custody and the scene remains under investigation.

SUNDAY 7/4/21 2:00 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Detectives are currently on scene of a stabbing in Salt Lake City, Sunday.

According to emergency dispatch, the stabbing involved two individuals.

It is unknown at this time the condition of the person stabbed, or the cause.

The incident remains under investigation.

