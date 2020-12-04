United Fire Authority sends investigator to house fire in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Not long after 6:00 a.m. Friday morning, rescue crews responded to a blaze at a house in Midvale.

Firefighters from the United Fire Authority, Utah’s largest fire agency serving residents in 15 municipalities and Salt Lake County, were called to the area of 479 West and 7675 South in Midvale for a house fire.

While information is still developing, the United Fire Authority sent an investigator out to the scene only moments after the first engine arrived.

