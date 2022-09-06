UPDATE: 9/6/22 6:32 PM

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Fire Info reports that 80 homes have now been ordered to evacuate as a result of the fire that broke out in Ogden Tuesday afternoon.

The fire, now dubbed the “Rainbow Fire,” is reportedly burning five to seven acres of heavy vegetation.

Resources on scene are two state heavy helicopters, a type 3 helicopter, Ogden City Fire, Weber Fire District and North View Fire.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9/6/22 5:08 PM

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden Fire Department crews are aggressively attacking a fire between Valley Dr. and 20th St. in Ogden, Utah, officials say.

Around 25 homes have been evacuated, though there are no reported structures on fire at this time.

Anyone who has been evacuated may seek shelter at the LDS Church located at 1550 Rushton St. in Ogden.

Fire officials say to please avoid the area, as five to seven acres are currently burning.

